Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/31/21

Well folks, to quote Barry Manilow, it looks like we made it. As I hit “publish” on this piece, the year 2021 has blissfully only 18 hours remaining in it (on Eastern time, anyway). It brought some highlights here and there, but for the most part: good riddance. I’m sure the Yankees would agree, as it was a year that began with so many high expectations and yet fizzled out in just a single playoff game — one that they just barely qualified for in the first place.

Anyway, that’s enough dwelling on this year for now. Please enjoy the final edition of Today on PSA for 2021, and we all hope that you have a happy and healthy new year in store for 2022.

Count down to the new year with us as we run through our last posts for 2021. Josh will peer into the crystal ball for 2022 predictions and Jon will review how a change in mechanics might have led to Jameson Taillon’s ankle injury. Later on, John will wrap up this week’s coverage of the Champions Series with a look back at the 1952 victors and Matt will close us out by remembering a few more teams that almost won it all.

Fun Questions:

1. Imagine a random Yankee popped out of the Times Square Ball at midnight. Who would be the funniest to see?

2. Will 2022 be better than 2020 and 2021? (Pretty please?)