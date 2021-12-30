New York Daily News | Matthew Roberson: Following some of the struggles of the 2021 season, the numbers obviously say that the Yankees have some issues to address as they complete their roster construction this offseason. The topics Roberson addresses are hitting right-handed pitchers, baserunning, driving in runners in scoring position, hitting changeups, and keeping Yankees pitchers from giving up fly balls. Hitting better and not getting thrown out on the bases seem like obvious ways to score more runs, as does New York pitchers keeping the ball on the ground.

New York Post | Jenna Lemoncelli: Yankees’ star shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe gave an interview to David Cone’s “Toeing the Slab” podcast to discuss a variety of topics. Volpe considers it “surreal” to be in his current position, considering he grew up a fan of the Yankees. He also displayed a sanguine reaction to the team’s alleged interest in a long-term contract with free agent shortstop Carlos Correa, which would presumably bump him off of his natural position.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Wednesday night featured the annual Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, with the Maryland Terrapins taking on the Virginia Tech Hokies. While the Hokies wore the Yankees’ interlocking NY symbol on their helmets, that didn’t propel them to victory, as Maryland won a 54-10 blowout. It was Maryland’s first bowl victory since 2010. 29,653 were present at the Stadium to watch.