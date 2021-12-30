Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/30/21

Welcome to the penultimate day of 2021. Once again very little to discuss baseball-wise, so I’ll point to another MLB Trade Rumors poll that I found interesting. When asked where Clayton Kershaw was most likely to sign, roughly twice as many readers seemed to believe he’d return to the Dodgers rather than transfer to his hometown Rangers. The Yankees theoretically throw their hat into that ring, but it may take a lot convincing to get the legendary lefty to come east.

On the site today, in light of the rumors that the Mets would put Jeff McNeil on the trading block, Erin looks at the hybrid infielder/outfielder as a trade target. Also, Jesse profiles Johnny Cueto, Dan digs deep on the 1951 Yankees and their march to a title, and Estevão continues his series on underappreciated seasons in Yankee history.

Fun Questions:

1. Are the Yankees more likely to sign a pitcher or make a trade for a pitcher once the lockout lifts?

2. Will Clayton Kershaw re-sign with LA or go elsewhere?