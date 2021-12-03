Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/3/21

The lockout has only just begun, and things are already getting weird. Rob Manfred issued a strange statement, in which he claimed the players’ proposals were “simply not a viable option”. MLB’s website scrubbed itself of any mention of current players. For those of us that weren’t around or can’t remember MLB’s last work stoppage, and perhaps even for those that can recall, this is sure to be a novel experience, at the very least.

On the site today, Matt gives us the history on how the Yankees got Tommy Henrich, while Jon reflects on Lamar Hoyt’s career in light of Hoyt’s passing this week. Dan looks at free agent Nick Castellanos, Josh performs a thought experiment regarding the Yankees trading for Giancarlo Stanton, and Ryan delivers the answers to this week’s mailbag.

Fun Questions:

1. Who’s more likely to be traded this winter, Luke Voit, or Miguel Andújar?

2. What’s the most recent movie you’ve seen in theaters?