Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/29/21

Greetings folks, we’re just two days away from ringing in a new year. It’s highly unlikely that anything significant happens in this brief intermission between the holidays and 2022 starting up, so if you can, take it nice and easy as we wind down the final days from the calendar. If your job for some reason is trying to operate during this distorted time period, you have my sincerest condolences.

Today on the site, Esteban leads off with a look into the discrepancies that certain Yankees face regarding their defensive stats. Peter follows that up with a look at free agent pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, Dan dives into the legacy of the 1950 championship Yankees team, and Jon examines the past teams that Buck Showalter managed in anticipation of his arrival as the Mets manager.

Fun Questions:

1. Will Buck Showalter win more games in his first year as Mets manager than Aaron Boone did in his first year as Yankees manager (100)?

2. Do you ever manage to get much done during the final days of the year, or are they typically a wash?