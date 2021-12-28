Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/28/21

On this day 174 years ago, a former major leaguer was born. He didn’t last long in the pros, appearing in just 51 games across four years from 1871 through 1874 with the Philadelphia Athletics of the National Association, which preceded the National League. A funny thing is that he didn’t walk once in 234 recorded plate appearances. An even funnier thing is his name:

Random Stat of the Day: The record for most plate appearances without recording at least one walk belongs to John Phillips Jenkins “Count” Sensenderfer who had 234 PA and 0 walks while playing from 1871 to 1874. He also had 12 appearances as an umpire during his playing career ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qpoozLcjcL — Nate (@RotoNate23) April 30, 2020

Sure, he was technically John Phillips Jenkins Sensenderfer, but hey, that’s good too. No, this has nothing to do with the Yankees since he died when the team was just 10 games old in 1903, but hey: lol. Count Sensenderfer. Great stuff.

