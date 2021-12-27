Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/27/21

We’ve entered the no-man’s land between Christmas and New Year’s. If you celebrate Christmas, hopefully you’re still in a food-filled stupor, ambling toward the new year without a care in the world. Perhaps flipping the calendar to 2022 at the end of this week will spur MLB into action, bring the two sides to the negotiating table, and get us moving towards the season with some actual momentum. Or perhaps January will bring another month of malaise.

On the site today, Matt goes deep on the latest team in our Yankee Championship Series, the 1947 club, and we’ll also see what grades the Pinstripe Alley community gave to each Yankee for the 2021 season.

Fun Questions:

1. Which of the Yankees’ rivals are you most concerned about for the 2022 season?

2. Do you think baseball’s arbitration system will be significantly altered in the new CBA, or in any new CBA in the near future?