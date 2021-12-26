Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/26/21

Good morning folks, I hope everyone who celebrated Christmas had a great day yesterday and that your leftovers will sustain you through today. As far as other sports go, the NFL is the only game in town today — granted, the Jets and Giants had their seasons effectively end weeks ago so that may not matter to most of you. But hey, it’s something to throw on while taking a lazy day to sleep in after the holiday hustle and bustle.

Meanwhile, we’ll be here posting some articles for you to peruse. Erin starts the day off with a glance at the Mets’ Dominic Smith following rumors that the NL New York team may move him once the lockout ends. Estevão examines the trend of big budget teams all holding back on the early free agency bonanza, and what it says about the concerns of the luxury tax in the new CBA, while Andrés looks into what Dillon Lawson, the newest Yankees hitting coach, brings to the table. Finally, Joe delivers the latest social media spotlight.

Fun Questions:

1. Do you think that the luxury tax will fundamentally change in the new CBA?

2. Who are your Super Bowl favorites right now?