Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Bombers wish Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Since baseball shut down in March of last year, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although the season has come to an end for the Bombers and the season is now in a lockout, it’s fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Merry Christmas from the Yankees!

Aaron Judge, Gerrit and Amy Cole, and Gio Urshela wished the fans a Merry Christmas yesterday. The Cole family photo featured their son, Caden, and Urshela’s was him and his family by the tree. Former Yankee Nick Swisher also posted for the holiday, with him and his family walking outside in a video. Check them out below!

Hard Hittin’ Gittens will be teammates with Masahiro Tanaka

Former Yankee Chris Gittens has signed a contract to play in Japan for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, which is also where Masahiro Tanaka currently plays as well. Gittens had been with the Yankees since 2014, and made his MLB debut this past season, playing in 16 games. While in the bigs, he hit his first major league homer, then gave the ball to his son, which was a cool story during the season. He now takes his play to Japan.