Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/26/21

MLB.com | Sam Dykstra, Jonathan Mayo, and William Boor: MLB looked back on some of the prospects across the 30 MLB clubs who broke out during the 2021 season and compared them to the preseason picks. The Yankees’ original 2021 pick actually wasn’t bad — Oswald Peraza, who probably would’ve fit the end-of-season bill for most teams after hitting 18 homers and reaching Triple-A. However, it was another shortstop who stole the show: Anthony Volpe. The 20-year-old surged to become one of the best prospects across the entire major leagues, blowing away scouts and analysts. By the end of the year, MLB ranked him as the No. 15 overall prospect. That’ll play.

MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: Erin will have more later today on this story, but the Mets are considering shopping first baseman Dominic Smith and Jeff McNeil after disappointing seasons from each former up-and-comer in 2021. “Multiple teams” had been in touch with them about a possible deal prior to the lockout. Perhaps one or both could pique the Yankees’ interest.

MLB.com | Manny Randhawa: Yesterday might have been Christmas, but it was also a significant birthday for one of the most important players in baseball history. Former Yankees and A’s superstar Rickey Henderson turned 63 on December 25th, so Randhawa took the opportunity to look back on a truly phenomenal MLB career. Bill James once said that you could split Henderson’s career in two and both careers would be Hall of Fame-caliber. There’s a reason for that.

Rickey the best.