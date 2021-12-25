Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/25/21

Merry Christmas, everyone. We hope that you all have fun and/or relaxing plans ahead for the holiday, and if it’s just another day for you, we hope that it’s lovely! Callooh, callay, and all that jazz. Cheers to a happy new year in just a few days!

We have a lighter docket on deck today because of the holiday, but we will have a few posts for you all between meals! In the spirit of the college football season — including one former Yankee farmhand — Kevin will remember some forgotten quarterbacks who spent some time in the Yankees system. Later on, Matt will look back at the best “stocking stuffers” — i.e. players to be named later — in Yankees history, and Peter will rank the best Yankees acquired during the holiday season by WAR.

Fun Questions:

1. Do you have a favorite all-time Yankees-themed Christmas present?

2. What is your go-to Christmas-themed snack?