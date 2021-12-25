Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/25/21

ESPN: Manager Aaron Boone spoke on a conference call earlier this week, dishing on a variety of topics. Notably, he mentioned how he and the team had no idea how players like Jameson Taillon, Aaron Hicks, and DJ LeMahieu were doing in their respective recoveries from surgery. The subject of players having to rehab without team contact is one we’ve heavily discussed already, but it’s still jarring to hear the manager acknowledge the fact that that the team just won’t know how their guys are doing for quite some time.

New York Post | Andrew Crane: With the year ambling toward a close, here’s a look at the best New York sports moments from 2021. The Yankees feature twice in the top-five, with Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction coming in at number two, and Aaron Judge’s walk-off single in the regular season’s final game at number five. Honorable mention to Corey Kluber’s no-hitter, the Yankees’ 13-game winning streak, and each of their three triple plays.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: Here’s a troubling thought: The rival Blue Jays could be big spenders whenever the lockout lifts. McDonald posits that since Toronto was competitive in the Corey Seager sweepstakes, the club could easily still be looking to add something like $30MM to their 2022 payroll. He explores the ways in which that money could be used to improve the club, namely adding someone like Trevor Story to replace Marcus Semien, adding Kris Bryant, or adding multiple pitchers, such as Carlos Rodón and Yusei Kikuchi, or any of the starters the Athletics are looking to deal.