Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/24/21

The holiday season has arrived to break the monotony that the lockout has brought down. Santa might not be bringing a new CBA down the chimney tonight, but at least we have something else to focus on, just for a little bit. If you’re fortunate enough to be around your family this year to celebrate with, enjoy the occasion — and if you’re spending the holiday on your own hopefully you’ll be seeing loved ones sooner rather than later. Either way, all of us at Pinstripe Alley wish you a happy holidays.

We’ll be taking it easy today on the site, with just a trio of articles going up. John continues our Champions series with a look into the 1943 Yankees and how they overcame the loss of several Hall of Famers to the war effort. Jesse then gets into the holiday spirit and creates a wishlist for Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman and the Yankees as a whole. Finally, I’ll answer your mailbag questions later in the day.

Fun Questions:

1. Which current Yankee do you think could pull off a Santa outfit?

2. If you celebrate Christmas, did your family ever do anything on Christmas Eve or save it all for the day of?