Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/24/21

New York Post | Dan Martin: Earlier this week, the Yankees made some additions to the coaching staff official, and one of the new names was Eric Chavez. As a player, Chavez spent the 2011 and ‘12 seasons with the Yankees, and is now rejoining the team as an assistant hitting coach. While his title says his focus will be on hitting, manager Aaron Boone says he sees Chavez as a potential “Swiss army knife.” In addition to a very good career at the plate, the third baseman also won six Gold Gloves during his career.

CBS Sports | Mike Axisa: At some point, the lockout will end and we’ll hopefully get to the 2022 season. Whenever that does happen, there’s still plenty of work for the Yankees to do on the acquisition market. Here, they’re listed as the team with the most still to do once the lockout ends, with potential holes at a number of positions.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: Boone and the rest of the Yankees’ front office can’t talk about major league players right now, but they can talk about ones in the minor league. One in particular has drawn a lot of praise from the Yankees’ manager. In a Zoom press conference with reporters, Boone raved about shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe, who had an incredible 2021.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: From one Yankees’ shortstop prospect, let’s move on to a now former one. Kyle Holder has left the organization after signing a minor league deal with the Rockies.

New York Post | Dan Martin: Meanwhile, the Yankees made some additions of their own via minor league deals. To get some depth, the Yankees have signed catchers David Freitas and Rodolfo Durán, and pitcher Jimmy Cordero to minor league contracts.