Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/23/21

Not much to riff about these days, so I’ll point to an interesting poll run yesterday by MLB Trade Rumors. When asked who was most likely to sign Carlos Correa, readers marked the Yankees at the top, albeit with less than 20 percent of the total vote. Readers also said that exceeding Corey Seager’s guarantee of $325 million, but not Francisco Lindor’s guarantee of $341 million, was the most likely outcome for Correa.

On the site today, John looks at another stopgap shortstop in Jose Iglesias. Dan profiles the 1941 Yankees as part of our champions series, while Matt takes another spin through some of the Yankee teams that came agonizingly close to becoming champions. Jon will also finish up his series ranking the finest decades in Yankee history, and Andrew and Kunj bring us the Festivus episode of the PSA podcast.

Fun Questions:

1. Would you rather see the Yankees sign just Carlos Correa, or Trevor Story and a pitcher?

2. What’s your favorite Christmas song?