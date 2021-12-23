Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 148: A Festivus of Forgetfulness

The Pinstripe Alley Festivus Podcast.

It’s a tradition unlike any other — one as old as time itself. And by time, we mean, uh, 2013, co-opted from a goofy TV thing that aired in 1997, and one that has been dormant for a few years. Maybe call this a soft reboot of the idea, à la “Spider Man: Homecoming.”

Anyway, that doesn’t really matter. The 2021 Yankees sure gave Kunj and I quite a bit to air some grievances about, so in the good ol’ spirit of Frank Costanza, that’s exactly what we’re going to do. Yes, yes, there are some feats of strength as well, and thankfully, nobody has to wrestle their father to salute greatness from the likes of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

But boy howdy, do we have grievances. To quote Frank, “Now, you’re gonna hear about ‘em.”

On a lighter note, thank you sincerely for tuning into our podcasts throughout this turbulent season. We know the Yankees didn’t always give us the most interesting topics to discuss, but we’re glad that you were out there listening to, well, air our grievances all year long and not just today. Hopefully, baseball’s lockout doesn’t drag on too long and we’ll have some better news to review in the new year. We can hope.

You can listen to the show on the web player below, or on any of your preferred podcast apps — to name a few, we’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.