Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/22/21

Jake already touched on Iván Nova departing MLB for SSG Landers of the KBO in yesterday’s Today on PSA, but given the dearth of baseball news outside of the Yankees adding to their coaching staff, I wanted to comment on it as well. It’s wild to see these players who you remember being rookies reaching the end of their major league journeys.

Nova came on strong and even acknowledging his late-2013 success, he probably peaked in popularity among fans at the moment depicted in the lead photo above, after a sterling effort in rain-delayed Game 1 of the 2011 ALDS (fresh off a commendable rookie campaign). His Game 5 outing was underwhelming, and the majority of his Yankees tenure afterward was a frustrating mix of promise, injuries, and subpar play. He departed for Pittsburgh at the 2016 trade deadline and did well there for a little while, only to become a big league vagabond shortly thereafter with stops in four different organizations. Now, Nova will try his luck in the KBO.

So long, Sometimes-SuperNova.

Back in the present on the site today, Jon will continue his series ranking the Yankees’ decades and Matt will look back on the underrated dominance of the 1939 champions, which kept the World Series crown in the Bronx for the fourth year in a row. Later on, Andrés will preview reliever Richard Rodríguez as a possible free agent target, Esteban will remember the most clutch Yankees of 2021, and Dan will muse about how budding Rays superstar Wander Franco has changed Brian Cashman’s strategies in international free agency.

