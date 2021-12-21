Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/21/21

Welcome to another day in the world of the lockout. Not much to report, not much on the horizon. There was one former Yankee making a move, with Ivan Nova signing with the KBO’s SSG Landers. I’ll always remember Nova’s arrival on the scene — he wasn’t ultimately that big of a pitching prospect, but he was one of the more hyped internal options from a pretty barren farm system at the time, and he lasted a fair few years. At 35-years-old, this likely isn’t going to spur any MLB comeback for Nova, but I’ll wish him the best of luck regardless.

On the site, we’re continuing our mix of the past and present. Jon leads off with a ranking of the Yankees’ decades, beginning with the weakest two, and Andrés follows up with the latest Champions post — this time zoning in on the 1938 season. Peter takes us back to modern times with a look at Jorge Soler’s potential fit on the Yankees, and Esteban examines Aroldis Chapman’s struggles in low pressure situations this year.

Fun Questions:

1. Which Yankee prospect that made it to the big leagues for a few years but ultimately flamed out were you most hopeful for?

2. Which Yankees championship do you personally look back on as your favorite?