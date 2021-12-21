Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/21/21

YouTube | Foolish Bailey: Have you ever felt that Aaron Judge gets way too many strikes low and out of the zone called on him? If you watch Yankees baseball on a consistent basis, you’ve seen it happen plenty of times. It’s not an article like how we normally do things on our roundups, but a YouTube video instead. See how much Judge would benefit from robot umps in an in-depth analysis.

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: The New York Mets recently hired Buck Showalter as the team’s manager. He managed Zack Britton when they both spent time in Baltimore together with the Orioles. Britton likes the hire and gave his vote of confidence to his former skipper. “He’s going to want more control than a typical manager.” Britton said. “I know nothing about the Mets. But if you want an organizational change, he’s probably your guy.”

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Four ex-minor league baseball teams have filed a lawsuit against Major League Baseball, claiming the decision to shrink from 160 teams to 120 teams is “unlawful” and it damages the sport and robs communities of jobs and millions of dollars generated by minor-league clubs. The lawsuit also argues that MLB violated the Sherman Antitrust Act. The Staten Island Yankees were one of the teams that were removed, and Nostalgic Partners, who owns the team, were named as a plaintiff in the case.