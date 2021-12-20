Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The end of the calendar year is finally near, and I think most Yankees fans are ready to put 2021 to rest. The team did not deliver on their championship promise, flamed out of the postseason, and didn’t play particularly enjoyable baseball for the majority of the season. It was far from a tear-it-down type of season, but it definitely wasn’t what the team expected out of themselves, and so far not much has been done to show they’re going to change things up.

The opportunity, as we all know, was there — this offseason was one of the most active in years, thanks primarily to the looming threat of the lockout that we’re now all waiting out. Much remains to be seen for how the remainder of the offseason will go, and depending on the timeline of when the lockout ends another blitz on the free agent market could happen, but the Yankees seem to be preparing for a lot of internal improvement regardless of what happens once the calendar flips.

That leaves a lot of questions unanswered, and many concerns held over from the end of the season. So for one last time in 2021, we’ll turn the question over to you: what is on your mind when you think about the Yankees and what they’ve done so far, and what do you want to know the most about what they’ll do in the future?

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of December 23rd will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.