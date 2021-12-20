NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Here are Dominican Winter League updates on the Yankee participants: Aaron Hicks, Wandy Peralta, Miguel Andujar, Estevan Florial, Luis Medina, Albert Abreu, Rob Brantly, and Michael Beltre. Hicks, through 12 games, has at least seemed to prove that he can stay on the field for games after a season lost to injuries. Peralta is putting up big strikeout numbers as he looks to maintain a bullpen role into next year. Andujar and Florial haven’t been hitting well, albeit over a small sample size.

MLB.com | Brian Murphy: The Mets’ hiring of Buck Showalter as their new manager adds him to the short list of those who’ve led both New York teams — but the list includes some Yankee legends. Notably, Joe Torre, Casey Stengel, and Yogi Berra managed in both Queens and the Bronx. Showalter isn’t nearly as famous among Yankee fans as those three, but perhaps he’ll be able to cement himself in Mets lore with a championship.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Perhaps you remember the Yankees using a four-finger wave to the dugout as a celebration in 2019, similar to the thumbs-down of 2017. Former Yankee Clint Frazier went on a podcast and described its origins — after a team executive used the gesture to rudely order breakfast in Spring Training without ever wanting to know the server’s name, the team took over the gesture as “to remind you that that guy has a name and you can call him by him by his name if you want eggs.”