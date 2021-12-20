Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/20/21

It’s Christmas week, so we’ve at least arrived at a period of the MLB schedule that is supposed to be relatively quiet. It certainly will be quiet, as it doesn’t seem like MLB and the MLBPA will be making progress on core issues any time soon. It took until this past week just to get the two sides together, and even then they didn’t discuss much of import. Things continue to move at a snail’s pace.

On the site, John looks at free agent infielder Brad Miller, who could make for a sneaky good fit on the Yankee bench. Josh philosophizes about the Run Batted In, Peter remembers the latest team in our Champions Series, the 1937 Yankees, and Jesse reflects on Clint Frazier’s comments on athletes’ mental health.

Fun Questions:

1. If you could go back in time and prevent one big Yankees injury from happening, which would it be?

2. Will either the Giants or the Jets win a game the rest of this season?