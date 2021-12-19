Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Aaron Judge gets married in Hawaii

Since baseball shut down in March of last year, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although the season has come to an end for the Bombers and the season is now in a lockout, it’s fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Hawaii hang out

Aaron Judge got married to his now-wife Samantha Bracksieck in Hawaii last week. Former Yankee Tyler Wade was a groomsman in Judge’s wedding and posted some selfies and pictures from the trip. Swipe on his post to check them out!

Luke Voit and his wife celebrate wedding anniversary

Speaking of marriage, Luke Voit and his wife Victoria recently celebrated their third anniversary together. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and had their first child together in late May of this year. See the pictures the Yankees first baseman posted on his Instagram.

Jasson Dominguez hangs out with Eladio Carrion

The Yankees top prospect was hanging out with Eladio Carrion, who is a Puerto Rican rapper. Dominguez was very excited to meet the celebrity, as his caption reads, “happier than a child in a toy store.” See the two pose together in a photo below.