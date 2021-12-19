Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/19/21

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Former Yankees manager Buck Showalter officially signed on to manage the Mets, inking a three-year deal in Queens. Kuty opines that it lends the Yankees’ crosstown rivals a level of credibility that they haven’t seen in a while, after years of drifting with Luis Rojas and Mickey Callaway at the helm since Terry Collins’ departure. The Mets’ brain trust is now full of one-time Yankee decision makers, with Showalter reporting to GM Billy Eppler (a former Yankees assistant GM).

ESPN | Jesse Rogers: A couple days ago, MLB and MLBPA representatives met for the first time during the lockout. They reportedly discussed noncore economic issues, such as scheduling. That it took weeks to get the two sides together again, and that they didn’t even touch on any of the core issues at stake, speaks to how long this process will take.

The Athletic | Lindsey Adler: Subscription required, but this is a solid interview with right-hander Jameson Taillon, who dishes on his recovery process and reflects on his first year spent in New York. Taillon notes that his injury — a torn tendon in his ankle — is very rare for pitchers, so his current timeline is very up in the air, with little precedent to draw on. Sounds like a difficult situation to navigate for a player without access to his club’s medical personnel due to the lockout.