Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/19/21

Yesterday, news broke of the Mets officially hiring Buck Showalter as their manager. How did the news break? Well, the owner tweeted it himself. That prompted Yankees WFAN host Sweeny Murti to look back on what could have been with former Yankees owner George Steinbrenner:

More I think about it how awesome would it have been if George Steinbrenner tweeted that he hired Billy Martin. Then fired. Then hired… https://t.co/cT9exfDnBf — Sweeny Murti (@YankeesWFAN) December 18, 2021

To lightly push back on this thought, this sounds like a nightmare. It’d only be “awesome” for reporters more interested in stories alone, and fans of other teams who enjoyed watching the Yankees flail around with minimal direction throughout the ‘80s. It was tedious enough watching Big Stein essentially tweet through the New York tabloids in the 2000s before his decline in health.

To give him a phone and the ability to send his random thoughts out into the wild. Good gravy. Joe Girardi wouldn’t have survived two weeks in 2009, and that was before Twitter was even the behemoth it is today.

Fun Questions:

1. On a scale of 1-10, how much of a headache would it have been for George Steinbrenner to have Twitter?

2. Do you prefer large or small candy canes?