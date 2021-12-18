Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/18/21

The biggest news of the week in Yankeeland may have been that they made a series of minor league moves. There were, however, at least a couple rumors concerning shortstop Carlos Correa, as ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that the Tigers offered Correa $275 million over ten years. Detroit may have tabled that offer after inking Javier Baez, but the dollar figure seems like a reasonable starting point for Correa.

On the site today, Estevão profiles free agent reliever Collin McHugh, and Peter takes a swing at Clayton Kershaw. Kevin also plays around with a fun What-if, wondering about what would have happened if Derek Jeter didn’t break his ankle in the 2012 ALCS, and Jon remembers a wild two-week stretch in the life of Yankees pitcher Andy Hawkins.

Fun Questions:

1. Which former Yankee who’s been on the Hall of Fame ballot before this year most deserves to make it? (Andy Pettitte, Andruw Jones, Roger Clemens, Bobby Abreu, and Gary Sheffield are your choices)

2. Have you finished your holiday shopping?