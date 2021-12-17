Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/17/21

Happy Friday. The Yankees got their weekend festivities over with yesterday by going on a minor league free agent splurge, signing former Gold Glove outfielder Ender Inciarte in addition to four other players: relievers Jimmy Cordero and Vinny Nittoli, outfielder Blake Perkins, and former top prospect Wilkerman Garcia. Imagine all that joy in your stocking! Santa’s cup has truly runneth over.

Today on the site, John will discuss how COVID’s continuing impact on the NFL & NBA is a bad omen for 2022, and then he’ll continue the Yankees Champions Series with a look at the Lou Gehrig/Joe DiMaggio-led 1936 club, the first of a four-peat that lasted through 1939. Later on, Dan will consider third baseman Kyle Seager as a potential free agent addition, Esteban will reflect on the more-distant Yankees tenure of slugger Curtis Granderson, and Joe will research what — if anything — the veteran Inciarte brings to the Yankees.

Fun Questions:

1. Who is your favorite post-Bernie Williams center fielder?

2. Have you ever gone ice fishing?