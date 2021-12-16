Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/16/21

It’s probably a bad sign that I’m running low on ways to open with yet another no news day. We’re still deep in the throes of the lockout, with no end in sight, and any and all action in the game has been nonexistent. There’s sure to be some things trickling out, notably about how negotiations between the league and the players are going, but for now we just have to chill out and wait.

Waiting is a lot easier with some things to pass the time, and we’ve got another batch of articles to help you out with that. Erin starts us off with a look at a potential Matt Chapman trade, who is just one of many significant names that could be departing Oakland. I’ve got the next installment of the Yankees Champions series, this time focusing on the 1932 team, Estevão examines Michael Conforto in a free agent profile, and Jesse breaks down why Aaron Hicks is likely to start in center field in 2022.

Fun Questions:

1. Which position player plays in the most games in 2022 for the Yankees?

2. Is the lockout damaging to the sport if it only lasts through the offseason?