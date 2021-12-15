Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/15/21

NY Post | Ken Davidoff: In case you missed it, Aaron Judge recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend. Now that Judge is locked down in his personal life, the next goal could be to get a long-term extension done to be a Yankee for life. The Yankees have been quiet on the free agent front, presumably because the money for a free agent is being held for a Judge extension, so they might as well aggressively pursue this and get some final numbers down as soon as the lockout is over.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Anthony Rizzo is a free agent for the first time in his career. The longtime Cub signed a team friendly extension to stay in the friendly confines for most of his career, but now he’s moved on from Chicago and is free to get pitches from other teams. Rizzo called the experience “pretty exciting, actually,” and took a jab at MLB’s arbitration system by mentioning how teams were praising his skills instead of breaking them down for once. The Yankees were in contact with Rizzo’s agent and remain in the picture for the first baseman’s services after trading for him at the trade deadline this year.

SNY | Danny Abriano: The Mets seem to be winding down their managerial search, and a former Yankee had some strong praise to lay down for both candidates. Mark Teixeira described Buck Showalter as “the smartest man in baseball, and that is not hyperbole,” while adding that he and his former Yankees teammates all loved Joe Espada.