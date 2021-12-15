Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/15/21

We’re halfway through the week, halfway through December, and two weeks into the MLB lockout. If we’re optimistic, that means we’re two weeks closer to the lockout’s inevitable conclusion, when the players and owners agree sometime in February that there’s too much at stake to let games get cancelled. If you’re of the pessimistic state of mind, perhaps you’ll feel that these two weeks have barely scratched the surface of the work stoppage.

On the site today, Matt looks at outfielder Joc Pederson as a target, while Erin profiles left-hander Brett Anderson. For the Yankee Champions Series, Matt breaks down a less-heralded but still excellent championship squad in the 1928 Yankees, and elsewhere, Dan analyzes how minor league breakouts in 2021 allowed the Yankees to trade for talent without sacrificing their top prospects, and Andres discusses Oakland catcher Sean Murphy as a trade target.

Fun Questions:

1. Who hits more home runs in 2022, DJ LeMahieu, or Gleyber Torres?

2. What’s the most improved team so far this offseason?