Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/14/21

The countdown to 2022 grows smaller every day, with just 17 days remaining. Flipping the calendar probably won’t change up much across the baseball landscape, but the next landmark might — spring training would be only a couple of months away. Who knows if that will mean anything for the lockout negotiations, but it represents the finish line for getting a new CBA in place in time to start the season on time. I’m sure it will be very fun to ruminate on this in the upcoming weeks.

Until that finish line gets closer, we’ll just have to plod along. Jon has the second installment of our Champions Series, this one focusing on the 1927 team, and John examines the possibility of using Gio Urshela as the full-time shortstop. Jesse looks into Eddie Rosario’s free agent case, Esteban muses on Joey Gallo’s immediate future, and Josh concludes his three-part Derek Jeter series.

Fun Questions:

1. Does Joey Gallo end up being one of the top three players by WAR on the Yankees next year?

2. Do you feel any connection to the championships that happened before you were born? Did you watch any video on them, or spend time looking deeper into those teams if you do?