Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/14/21

New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: With Luke Voit still on the roster, first base isn’t the most glaring hole on paper for the Yankees in 2022. However, that hasn’t stopped them being connected to various free agent and trade-available players at the position. For much of the offseason, it’s seemed like a given that they would do something at first, and between free agents Freddie Freeman and Anthony Rizzo, and trade target Matt Olson, there are still options open to them.

FanGrahps | Jay Jaffe: Former Yankee Andruw Jones is on the Hall of Fame ballot this year, and here’s a look at his case. Jones’ career is built on his days as a phenom in Atlanta and his subsequent decade there, but his surefire Hall pace nosedived once he left town. The Yankees were just one of several stops he made afterwards, but his case is an interesting one regardless.

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: Remember Garrett Cooper? You may very well not, but he played 13 games for the Yankees in 2017 at first base after the failure of the Chris Carter experiment while Greg Bird missed some time. He was fine in a small sample and then that offseason, he was traded to the Marlins in the deal that brought Michael King to New York. Since then, he’s turned into a solid player in Miami and seems to now be a potential piece for the Marlins to try and dangle in deals this offseason.

New York Post | Jaclyn Hendricks: Finally, congratulations are in order for Aaron Judge after the Yankees slugger got married over the weekend. Judge wed his longtime girlfriend, Samantha, in a ceremony in Hawaii. Congrats to the happy couple.