Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/13/21

New York Daily News | Anthony McCarron: Eventually this lockout will end, and when it does, the Yankees are still going to need a shortstop. Lots has been written about Corey Seager and Carlos Correa, but Trevor Story remains an intriguing prospect for a team with a current need at SS, but less of a need in the future. Anthony goes deep on making Trevor Story fit, and I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t thought about it.

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: Eventually this lockout will end, and when it does, the Yankees are probably still going to need to address first base. Anthony Rizzo and Freddie Freeman are free agents, and Matt Olson is potentially available as a trade piece. Perhaps a signal of changes coming at the cold corner is the rumor that the Milwaukee Brewers inquired about the incumbent first baseman, Luke Voit, whose health concerns make counting on him in 2022 a tough calculation.

MLB.com | Mike Kelly: Eventually this lockout will end, but until it does, let’s skip past “remember some guys” and instead remember some dingers, with some of the longest blasts we’ve ever seen in the pre-Statcast era. Barry Bonds’ absolute moonshot at YSII in 2002 is on this list, one of my childhood favorites.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Anthony Volpe exploded onto the scene in 2021, finishing the season as the Yankees’ consensus top prospect, but the New York native already has an idea of how to get better. Breaking ball recognition seems to be the next step for the Double-A bound shortstop, and if he can make those two jumps at the same time, Yankee fans should be even more excited about his potential.