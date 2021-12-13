Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/13/21

Another quiet weekend, with only a few rumors trickling out about teams that “had interest” in players before the lockout began, such as the Tigers looking at Kevin Gausman. Joel Sherman also wrote that the Brewers have previously held interest in Luke Voit, which could make for a fun trade discussion. Milwaukee could produce an intriguing first base platoon with Voit and Rowdy Tellez, but it’s hard to say if the Brewers, or any other team, would be willing to give up much of value to procure Voit.

On the site today, we’ll debut an exciting new project, our Yankees Champions Series, which I’ll allow Andrew to formally introduce later today, before Peter provides our first piece of the series. We’ll also see a pair of Johns profile a pair of relivers, as Jon looks at Brad Boxberger as a free agent target, and John analyzes old friend Andrew Miller.

Fun Questions:

1. How many innings will Luis Severino throw in 2022?

2. What’s more likely, the lockout ending before the end of January, or the lockout stretching into April?