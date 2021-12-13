Introducing the Pinstripe Alley Yankees Champions Series

On October 15, 1923, Babe Ruth’s New York Yankees finally earned the prize that had eluded him for their first two decades of existence. They won their first World Series title, a well-earned triumph over the New York Giants after the crosstown rivals had broken their hearts the previous two years. Each player was honored with an engraved pocket watch.

The organization has matched this feat 26 times since then, albeit while awarding the eventual-standard rings rather than watches. Even though it’s been over a decade since the Yankees’ last championship, no team has even begun to approach their record 27 titles. Backed by stars like Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and Joe DiMaggio, the team stormed to seven World Series victories between 1927-39, including the last four in a row. Just like that, the former also-ran Highlanders had won more World Series than any other team; everything since then has been padding the lead. Only the St. Louis Cardinals have reached double-digit titles, and they’ve been stuck at 11 since 2011.

It’s always fun to take a trip down memory lane to revisit the Yankees’ rich history, and with the MLB offseason frozen for the immediate future, we thought that it be fun to pass the time by looking back at each of the 27 championship teams. Every weekday for the next month, one of our writers will discuss a season — the top performers, the stories, and World Series heroics that came to define the franchise. We hope that you enjoy it and most importantly, that one day in the not-so-distant future, we can celebrate No. 28.

For now though, here's the schedule for when each World Series-winning team will be covered, beginning today with Peter on the 1923 champions.

