Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Clint Frazier says goodbye to the Yanks

Since baseball shut down in March of last year, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although the season has come to an end for the Bombers, it’s still fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Clint Frazier says goodbye to the Bronx

The run is over. After the hype and an up-and-down career in pinstripes, Clint Frazier has found a new home. Frazier played five seasons, 228 games, and hit .239/.327/.434 while failing to turn into the player the Yanks hoped he’d become. Looking back, the Yankees refused to make a trade with the Pirates in 2017 because they didn’t want to trade Frazier nor Andújar. Tough look for New York there. In the meantime, I hope CC Sabathia doesn’t get angry that I wrote about Frazier!

first off, these uniforms are soooo sick! i'm so excited to join the @Cubs — one of the biggest reasons i chose to come here was the fan base and how electric you guys can be towards your players. i'll be just as electric for you guys too. here's to leaving my razor at home pic.twitter.com/rbf9THyaF8 — Clint Frazier (@clintfrazier) December 7, 2021

Posada, Jeter, and Martinez hang out with Fat Joe

Did you ever think that you’d see Jorge Posada, Derek Jeter, and Tino Martinez hanging out with Fat Joe? Neither did I, and neither did Fat Joe, apparently. He grew up five blocks from Yankee Stadium and was big fans of them three. Thanks to Jeter’s event, he was able to meet his childhood heroes.

Nestor turns 27!

Happy birthday, Nestor Cortes Jr.! The Yankees pitcher turned 27 on Friday. The lefty played more of a role in the 2021 season than I think anyone expected. In 22 games, he threw to a 2.90 ERA with 103 strikeouts and 1.7 fWAR. The Yanks will hope he can continue his success into 2022.