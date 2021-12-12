Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/12/21

Happy Sunday. The most significant Yankees-related news yesterday relates to a former Yankee backup catcher’s brother’s retirement. Enthralling! But hey, kudos to Andrew Romine on hanging up the cleats. The infielder is three years older than Austin and played 609 games across 11 big league seasons, including one game in which he appeared at all nine positions. Not bad! After a partial season playing alongside his brother on the North Side of Chicago, Andrew called it quits.

Today on the site, Kevin will muse on the title of “Greatest Living Yankee,” and Matt will consider if the Yankees should take a flier on for NPB flamethrower/former shaky White Sox reliever Thyago Vieira. Later on, Peter will do the same for past trade target and recently non-tendered Tigers lefty Matthew Boyd, and Joe will write up the weekly social media spotlight.

Fun Questions:

1. Just go out on a limb and predict when Austin Romine will announce his retirement.

2. Have you ever actually built a gingerbread house? When?