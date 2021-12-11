Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/11/21

Welcome to another weekend of lockout offseason baseball. Not much to report on, not much in sight. This would be a great time to highlight the other New York sports teams, but other than the Rangers there’s not a whole lot to work with — the Jets and Giants are just generally bad, the Knicks are sliding, and the Islanders have gotten off to a tough start. That being said, the Rangers are tied for the second-most points in the NHL, so at least its going really good for them.

Heading back to baseball, we’ve got a lineup full to the brim with potential player targets for you today. Andrés leads off with a look at the versatile Ketel Marte, Peter weighs whether adding Elvis Andrus as an add-on to a potential A’s deal would make sense, Erin examines Kyle Schwarber’s candidacy to join the team, and Estevão makes the case for Kenley Jansen. In the middle of all that, Matt has a piece on Yankee connections to former Heisman winners in honor of the award being bestowed later tonight.

Fun Questions:

1. Which remaining player that we’ve highlighted would you want added to the Yankees?

2. Who wins the Heisman trophy tonight?