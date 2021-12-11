Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/11/21

MLB Trade Rumors | Steve Adams: The Yankees have made an offseason move! They re-signed catcher Rob Brantly to a minor league contract. No major league transactions can take place during the lockout, but minor league moves are allowed. The 32-year-old spent most of last season in Triple-A with the RailRiders, playing in just six big league games in 2021. He is scheduled to serve as the team’s third catcher.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Former Yankees outfielder Mike Tauchman has signed a $1 million contract to play for the Hanwha Eagles of the Korean Baseball Organization. The Sockman had his “breakout” season in 2019 with New York, but didn’t have much of an impact after. He was traded early in the 2021 season for Wandy Peralta and the Giants designated him for assignment before the end of the season. Now, Tauchman now takes his talent to South Korea.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: Aaron Hicks seems to be healthy. The Yankees outfielder finished strong playing in winter ball this offseason in the Dominican Winter League. During his 12-game stretch of winter ball, Hicks hit .265 with one home run, four walks, two stolen bases, 10 strikeouts and a .729 OPS. Not too bad for someone coming off of an injury and hasn’t played since May. The Yankees hope he can stay healthy in 2022, as he’s expected to start in center field.