Today on Pinstripe Alley - 12/10/21

It’s another day with baseball activity essentially equal to zero, so you’ll have to indulge me in a little nostalgia. On this day in 1988, the Yankees came to terms with MSG on a 12-year contract to broadcast games. That’s the network where I first came to love the Yankees, featuring booths with the likes of Ken Singleton, recent Hall-of-Fame inductee Jim Kaat, Bobby Murcer, Al Trautwig, Suzyn Waldman, and the not-fully-a-punchline-yet Tim McCarver.

Hit it, DJ.

That’s the good stuff. The Yankees remained on MSG (and did quite a bit of winning) until after the 2001 season, when the YES Network was created. Boo to James Dolan but yay to Yankees Baseball on MSG.

Fun Questions:

1. No question here actually, just please come up with a good caption for this odd picture of Andy Pettitte deep in thought with Santa Claus.

2. What’s your least favorite song from the holiday season playlist?