Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/1/21

NY Post | Dan Martin: Gary Sánchez will be the Yankees catcher in 2022. New York tendered a contract to the catcher, which keeps the Kraken in The Bronx for the time being. Sánchez is expected to make around $8 million in ‘22 after he made $6.35 million in 2021. Even though he was tendered, a trade could still be on the table. The Yankees also tendered contracts to both Luke Voit and Miguel Andújar. They came to terms with Gio Urshela, Lucas Luetge, and Domingo Germán.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: The Yankees have inquired with the Texas Rangers about trading for shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Following Corey Seager’s signing with Texas, along with Javier Báez going to Detroit, New York will now dabble in the trade market if they’re not interested in the prices of Carlos Correa and Trevor Story.

MLB Trade Rumors | Anthony Franco: New York is in need of a first baseman, and are intrigued by Freddie Freeman. The Yankees and AL East rival Blue Jays are among the teams to have reached out to the five-time All-Star. The 32-year-old is coming off a season in which he helped the Braves win the World Series by hitting .300 with 31 home runs and a 135 wRC+. He would be a huge boost to the Bronx lineup if he does leave Atlanta.

Lastly, a small bit of news on a couple 2021 Yankees who became former Yankees earlier in the month. Brian Cashman cleared room on the 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 Draft by designating Clint Frazier, Tyler Wade, and Rougned Odor for assignment. Wade was dealt to the Angels in a small trade, but Frazier and Odor were released.

It looks like Frazier will be playing on the South Side of Chicago in 2022, as the Cubs neared a one-year deal with Red Thunder:

The Cubs are closing in on a 1 yr deal with Clint Frazier, source tells ESPN. Was released by the Yankees recently. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) November 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Odor won’t be going far. Unless they choose to play youngsters over him next year, Odor will suit up for the Orioles:

We have signed INF Rougned Odor to a one-year contract for the 2022 season.



Welcome to Birdland, Rougned! pic.twitter.com/0nXoAfiuFn — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) December 1, 2021

The last bit of housekeeping: Triple-A slugger Chris Gittens is moving on. The 27-year-old broke through for his long-awaited MLB debut in 2021, but he didn’t make much of an impact. The Yankees released Gittens to allow him to pursue an opportunity in Japan.