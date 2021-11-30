Yankees tender contract to Gary Sánchez, avoid non-tendering any players

As the clock struck 8 p.m. EST, the league has once again passed the non-tender deadline. This means that all 30 teams have offered contracts to their pre-arbitration players and will either sign them or advance to arbitration for those who are eligible, or they have chosen to let them become free agents.

The biggest name on the Yankees’ roster that was on alert for this deadline was Gary Sánchez, who for the second-straight offseason had rumors circling that the team might not offer him a contract. Sánchez has made it through both instances, though this time there was definitely some hesitancy — the Yankees were rumored to be interested in a few potential catchers who ultimately went to other teams. If Sánchez continues to play at the level he’s been at for the past two seasons, it’s unlikely that he makes it through this ordeal a third time.

Gio Urshela has also had a bit of a hot seat following a decline this year, but his status was not nearly as questioned as Sánchez has been. It’s not too big of a surprise that Urshela will be returning as well, agreeing to a $6.55 million deal to avoid arbitration according to Mark Feinsand. Feinsand also reported that Domingo Germán, whose spot on the roster is closer to Sánchez levels of uncertainty than Urshela, has agreed to a $1.75 million contract. Lucas Luetge, one of the bright spots for the 2021 season, has finally made it to arbitration and signed a $905,000 deal — and he seems pretty happy about it.

Only took me 14 years to make it to arbitration! So pumped to be back!! #Yankees #MLB #Year15 pic.twitter.com/5wto89AzYm — Lucas Luetge (@LucasLuetge) December 1, 2021

As for the remaining players, the Yankees did end up tendering contracts to all of their eligible players as per Lindsey Adler (including Luke Voit and Miguel Andújar). Once we know the figures for their contracts, we’ll update this space with the new information. There are also a number of players from other teams that got non-tendered tonight, and they may become suitable Yankees targets in the coming months — depending on how long the labor dispute ends up being.