Yankees reportedly interested in Freddie Freeman, Kevin Kiermaier

Things have remained dead quiet around Yankeeland as the CBA’s expiration fast approaches, but we have at least seen the stray rumor here or there. The most recent scuttlebutt comes from Jon Heyman, who reports that the Yankees are “definitely interested” in star first baseman Freddie Freeman.

The incumbent Braves are obvious favorites to retain Freeman’s services, but it’s still notable to see the Yankees described as actively interested in anything at this point. Heyman notes that Freeman is seeking in the neighborhood of $180 million across six years, coincidentally the exact amount MLB Trade Rumors had forecasted for Freeman.

That would certainly seem like a fine deal for one of the league’s best hitters, with the 32-year-old Freeman coming off a three-year stretch in which he produced a cumulative 142 OPS+. If the bidding sticks in that $180-million range, expect Atlanta to simply re-sign their man.

Elsewhere, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reported that the Yankees had looked at Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier. Kiermaier, 31, managed a 104 OPS+ last season while providing his typically excellent defense. He’s due $12 million for 2022, and comes with a team option for 2023.

Again, this would appear to be a longshot, as it’s hard to see the Rays and Yankees coming together on something so quickly. All that said, it’s interesting that the current rumors have the Yankees sniffing around in center and at first, positions that are less clear areas of need than shortstop. We’ll keep you updated should anything come to fruition on these fronts.