Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/30/21

New York Daily News | Matthew Roberson: Despite rumors he didn’t want to play on the east coast, Max Scherzer finalized his contract with the Mets today, only needing the largest AAV in history (beating Gerrit Cole’s) to be coaxed to Queens. Cy Young winner Robbie Ray went to the Seattle Mariners. Then, despite obviously needing an upgrade at shortstop, the Texas Rangers were able to sign All-Star Corey Seager. The once big-spending Yankees seem disinclined to spend, despite Brian Cashman’s statements to the contrary.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: With Seager off the table, the free agent shortstop market is a lot more limited. Goodman says the Yankees are interested in Andrelton Simmons, who is coming off a truly bad year with the Minnesota Twins. Suffice it to say that finishing this offseason with Simmons as the starting shortstop would be a huge disappointment, and what Cashman sees in him isn’t clear.

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: Outfielder Clint Frazier was released by the Yankees, and his future isn’t clear after he lost most of the 2021 season to vertigo apparently caused by his history of concussions. But if he can play again, he might go to the rival Boston Red Sox, who have an interest in him. Red Thunder, Red Sox—it just makes sense.

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: One of the candidates on the Hall of Fame’s 2022 Early Baseball Era Committee ballot is Allie Reynolds, a right-handed pitcher who played for the Yankees from 1947-1954. A Monument Park honoree, Reynolds finished his career with a 182-107 record, a 3.30 ERA, and 1,423 strikeouts. The vote will take place on December 5.