Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/30/21

The hot stove continues to come fast, and the Yankees continue to stand still. Some of their rivals have loaded up, and some of their biggest targets have slipped away. Most crucially, Corey Seager skipped to Texas yesterday, as the Yankees sat on their hands. Time will tell if the Yankees are biding their time, or if they’ve elected to just sit out one of the more important offseasons in recent memory.

Fun Questions:

1. Will the Yankees sign a contract of greater total value than the $130 million Max Scherzer received from the Mets?

2. Do the Blue Jays have the best roster in the AL East?