Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Two weeks ago, we pondered the possibility of the hot stove heating up in November ahead of an uncertain CBA negotiation period. Well, it’s no longer theoretical — top names have come off the board at a rapid pace over the past few days, and so far none have gone to the Yankees (or even really been connected to them). Instead it’s been teams like the Mariners, Rangers, and Mets dictating the market and showing clear signs of competing, which is good for the league but bad for fans in the Bronx.

All early indications of the Yankees’ aggressive mindset heading into this offseason seem null and void at the moment. There’s still the potential for them to wind up scooping a top shortstop (though their options may dwindle before the week is through), or make a trade to get a quality addition to the offense, but who knows how things will unfold. Will the Yankees show any willingness to add over the winter? Will they look internally for improvements, or mostly run it back and hope for health to prevail? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of December 2nd will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.