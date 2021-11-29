Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/29/21

Sunday was about as busy a November day of baseball news that I can remember. The Rangers landed Marcus Semien and Jon Gray. The Blue Jays shook off the loss of Semien by bringing Kevin Gausman aboard. The Twins extended the tantalizing Byron Buxton for seven years. Oh, and the Rays rolled the dice on Corey Kluber. There were several more moves as well, and as the clock neared midnight, the Mets neared closer to signing perhaps the most dominant pitcher on the board: future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer.

What a day! Anywho, the Yankees’ most recent deal remains dumping Tyler Wade to the Angels in a PTBNL trade. Enthralling.

Today on the site, Esteban discusses Alex Rodriguez’s first run on the Hall of Fame ballot while drawing a parallel to Manny Ramirez and Andrés makes the case for the Yankees’ potential pursuit of former Dodgers playoff hero Chris Taylor. Later on, Ryan will grade Luke Voit’s unfortunate follow-up to his terrific 2020 and put out a call for mailbag questions.

Fun Questions:

1. Which free agent signing yesterday surprised you the most?

2. Have you burned through the rest of your Thanksgiving leftovers yet?