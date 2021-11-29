Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/29/21

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: Rumors have it that Max Scherzer could come off the board soon, as Jon Heyman reports that the three-time Cy Young Award winner is expected to sign before the expiration of the CBA. The Mets appear to be in the lead, reportedly putting a $40-million-AAV offer on the table. Meanwhile, Andy Martino reports that the Yankees were not in on Scherzer. On what was one of the busiest offseason days in recent memory, the Yankees were conspicuously quiet.

New York Post | Peter Botte: The Yankees saw one of their internal free agents depart, as right-hander Corey Kluber signed a one-year pact with the Rays. Kluber looked like a smart addition early on in 2021, but missed most of the back half of the season with injury. He finished the year with a 3.83 ERA across 80 innings. He’ll be guaranteed $8 million by the Rays, who will bet on the upside remaining in Kluber’s 35-year-old arm.

Yahoo Sports | Zach Crizer: Several big moves hit yesterday, with one of the biggest coming from Texas, as the Rangers followed through on their desire to make a splash this winter by signing Marcus Semien. The most surprising piece of this news is the length of the contract, with Semien committing for seven years and $175 million. Crucially, this thins out the shortstop market a bit. That won’t matter much if the Yankees walk away with Corey Seager or Carlos Correa, but for now, the club has one fewer backup option if they whiff on the very top guns.

NBC Sports MLB.com | Thomas Harrigan: The pitching market seems to be moving quickly, as Kevin Gausman went to the Blue Jays on a five-year, $110 million deal. This bolsters a rotation that is now pretty formidable, with Gausman joining the newly-extended Jose Berrios and Hyun Jin Ryu at the top of Toronto’s staff. The Yankees’ rivals to the north are looking stronger by the day, increasing the pressure on the Bombers to do something.