Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/28/21

The slow march to winter keeps on moving, with not much to report on the Yankees front. Jerry Dipoto lived up to his trading habits by making a swap with the Padres, getting Adam Frazier for a pair of prospects. Even if the league ends up in a lockout, I half expect Dipoto to complete a handful of trades in the downtime. The Mariners were inches away from a playoff spot, so it’s not even like it would be unwarranted.

Today on the site, we’ve got a pair of target posts — Estevão leads off with a trade spotlight on Daniel Bard, and Jesse goes to the free agent pool to discuss Marcus Semien. Matt delivers a report card on recent Yankee graduate Andrew Velazquez, Estevão returns to discuss a theoretical All-AL East team, and Joe provides the social media spotlight to close out the day.

Fun Questions:

1. What was your favorite Andrew Velazquez moment from this year?

2. When will one of the free agent shortstops go off the board first?