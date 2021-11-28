Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/28/21

MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: Just a few weeks after being let go by the Yankees, it looks like Phil Nevin found a new job on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels are, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, “planning to hire” Nevin to be their third base coach in 2022. The two sides had been in discussions for days. Nevin spent four seasons as the Yankees’ third base coach, and he didn’t have a particularly good 2021 season as far as baserunning decisions were concerned.

Sports Illustrated | Pat Ragazzo: The free agent market has been moving swiftly over the past 48 hours, with several high-profile signing long-term commitments. The Yankees, however, are still in the monitoring stage. Ragazzo writes that the Bombers’ most pressing needs are shortstop, starting pitching, and first base —and that the team should sign Corey Seager, Max Scherzer, and bring back Anthony Rizzo. It sounds like a plan, but it’s much easier said than done, especially prying the ace back to the East Coast.

NJ Advance Media | Randy Miller Facing a roster crunch, the Yankees had to sacrifice Tyler Wade, Clint Frazier, and Rougned Odor in order to protect five prized prospects from the Rule 5 draft: JP Sears, Ron Marinaccio, Oswaldo Cabrera, Everson Pereira, and Stephen Ridings. NJ Advance Media talked to a scout who has seen a lot of the Bombers’ major and minor leagues. The person stated that all five protected players “are going to help the Yankees’ big-league club, some of them next year.” There are in-depth notes on all five young prospects, so take a look.

MLB.com | Anthony DiComo The New York Mets went on a Black Friday shopping spree, securing three solid offensive players: infielder Eduardo Escobar and outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha. While the Yankees were never particularly interested in Marte, he would have made a ton of sense given the overall uncertainty that surrounds Aaron Hicks and the lack of depth at the position right now. Marte hit.310/.383/.458 with 12 home runs and 47 stolen bases in 2021, and will sign a four-year, $78 million contract with the crosstown rivals.